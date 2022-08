WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks Fall Camp Day 2

PROMO: FALL CAMP KICKOFF2022 - Free Trial Through August

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, running back Deshaun Fenwick, and offensive lineman Jake Levengood as the trio talks day two of fall camp...

MORE: Practice Highlights Day 2 | 2024 QB EJ Caminong Updates His Recruitment | NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Day Of Fall Camp | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Fall Camp Day 1