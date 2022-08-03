NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Day Of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Wednesday for the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com gives you the inside scoop from practice.

As the calendar turns from July to August, Oregon State fall camps rolls back into action with the first day of camp on Wednesday. Here’s everything that happened on the first day of the session!

- First days are always really light. No pads, lighter drills, mostly just breaking a sweat. The position groups spent most of the day rotating around the field in light drills, aside from one seven-on-seven session and one 11-on-11 session.

- We suspected it coming into camp, but head coach Jonathan Smith confirmed during the post-practice scrum that the quarterback competition would be an open competition.

- Jack Colletto lined up in multiple places throughout the course of practice. The redshirt senior lined up at second-team linebacker, fullback, and a few reps at tight end.

- The 11-on-11 session was pretty stale. The quarterbacks struggled to get anything down the field beyond 10 yards. The defense stayed in their spots and didn’t really let anyone get downfield.

- Former Georgia Tech RB Jam (Jamious) Griffin got a couple of touches during the seven-on-seven period. Takeaway? He is one fast dude.

First Team Defense:

DL: James Rawls

DL: Simon Sandberg

DL: Sione Lolohea

OLB: Cory Stover

OLB: John McCartan

ILB: Kyrei Fisher

ILB: Omar Speights

DB: Alex Austin

DB: Rejzohn Wright

DB: Jaydon Grant

DB: Kitan Oladapo

