In July, BeaversEdge caught up with 2024 quarterback EJ Caminong out of Garfield in Seattle (WA). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller is just one of a handful of quarterbacks that the Beavers have offered early on in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

In our interview with Caminong, the rising junior updates his recruitment, giving the latest on his three offers, past visits, and more.

