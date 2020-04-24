With the fully-virtual NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, BeaversEdge.com will be starting a series of NFL Draft profiles for the Oregon State hopefuls who hope to be in the mix over the course of the three-day event.

He leaves Corvallis with a bevy of accolades including his 176 career receptions, which ranked sixth for a career at Oregon State, and his 2,322 receiving yards, good for seventh all-time at OSU. Additionally, he scored 20 touchdowns, which was tied for second-most at Oregon State.

After recording a combined 1,151 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons, Hodgins exploded in 2019 and became all All Pac-12 second-team selection as he developed a tremendous rapport with quarterback Jake Luton en-route to a season full of jaw-dropping catches that indicated he's more than ready to take his game to the next level.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has grown immensely from his true-freshman season back in 2017 as he's steadily improved all aspects of his game to the point of being able to dominate at the college level.

Following a stellar junior season that saw him secure 86 receptions for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns, Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins elected to forego his final season of eligibility and entered the 2020 NFL Draft.

If there's one thing certain about Hodgins' draft stock heading into Day 2 and rounds 2 & 3, it's that there's a massive range of where he could land. Hodgins is expected to go anywhere from as high as the 4th round to as low as the 7th round, but it just depends on just how valued he is around the league.

With Hodgins projected to be a Day 3 selection, there's a case to be made that he likely would have improved his stock should he have decided to return to Corvallis, but in my opinion, Hodgins accomplished all the individual things that he could at OSU and it was time for a change.

With that all being said, I'm predicting that Hodgins will land in either the 4th or 5th round. He's got elite hands, great size, crisp route-running, and a ton of NFL knowledge and know-how by way of his father being in the league for many seasons.

His 4.61 40 time will make some NFL scouts and GM's pause as speed is something that you can't coach, but he more than makes up for it with his ability to use his size and precise route-running to break away from opposing corners. He's far more effective at breaking down a zone-defense rather than press-man, but that's certainly something he'll be able to work on at the next level.

All in all, Hodgins is no-doubt the best receiver the Beavers have had since Brandin Cooks and despite him not going nearly as high as the speedy Cooks, he'll bring a ton of talent, experience, and moxie to whichever team brings him into the fold.