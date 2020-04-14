With the fully-virtual NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, BeaversEdge.com will be starting a series of NFL Draft profiles for the Oregon State hopefuls who hope to be in the mix over the course of the three-day event.

If it hadn't been for the injuries that took away a big chunk of his career, Noah Togiai might have been one of the better tight ends the Beavers ever had.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pounder originally came to Corvallis with the intention to star on the football team and Wayne Tinkle's basketball team but opted to focus solely on football after his freshman season in 2015.

It was after his freshman season that Togiai began to get bit by the injury bug as an MCL injury ended his 2016 season just two games in, while a second MCL injury in fall camp of 2018 further set him back despite playing in nine games that season.

This past year was the most productive and important season Togiai had as he was able to prove to scouts that he could play a full season after those two knee injuries while also being a productive asset as a pass catcher and a run blocker. He'll best be remembered for helping lead the Beavers to a 35-34 senior day win over Arizona State where he recorded eight catches for a touchdown.

For his career, Togiai finished with 102 catches for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns. In doing so, he became just the sixth tight end in school history to eclipse the 1000-yard career receiving club. Additionally, he scored a touchdown in each of his five seasons, becoming just the second Beaver in school history to do so, joining former standout James Rodgers.