With the fully-virtual NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, BeaversEdge.com will be starting a series of NFL Draft profiles for the Oregon State hopefull who hope to be in the mix over the course of the three-day event. We start with running back Artavis Pierce who's coming off a senior season where he accumulated over 1,000 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: Four-star TE Brock Bowers talks top-8 | Spring Analysis: Outside LB's

After a stellar four-year career at Oregon State that saw him play in 44 games (13 starts) and rack up 2,127 career rushing yards, 578 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns, Artavis Pierce will be looking to extend his football playing career to the next level. The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away and there's no question that there will be teams very interested in the dynamic dual-threat back. He averaged an OSU school-record 5.8 yards per carry for his career and showed he's quite nimble and adept at finding creases and hitting them with speed. Another thing working in Pierce's favor is that he's almost tailor-made for what the position is trending towards in the NFL. More and more running backs are being asked to be the same type of receiving threat that they are running the ball and Pierce was really good at taking screen/dump-off passes and turning them into solid gains. Beyond all the physicals, whichever team Pierce lands with will also be getting a tremendous young man. Pierce was one of the most humble guys on the squad, yet one of the most hungry and competitive, and that'll bode well for him as teams begin to narrow down their prospects.

Measurables

Draft Scout

Highlights & Draft Analysis

Projected Draft Position - 4th or 5th round