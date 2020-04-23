With the fully-virtual NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, BeaversEdge.com will be starting a series of NFL Draft profiles for the Oregon State hopefuls who hope to be in the mix over the course of the three-day event.

Following a three-year stint in Corvallis that saw him go through all the highs and lows, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton is primed to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Exactly when he will hear his name is up for debate, but make no mistake, Luton is one of the most underrated QBs in this draft class.

The 6-foot-7, 229-pounder is coming off his best season in Corvallis as he took full advantage of the weapons around him en-route to 2,714 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

His statistics and leadership were certainly impressive in 2019, but perhaps the biggest feat achieved by Luton this past season was the fact that for the first time in his college career he was healthy for the (almost) the entire season.

The 'almost' comes from Luton missing the final game of his college career (Civil War) with an injury, but outside of that one contest, the 2019 season was by far Luton was the most healthy and productive he had been in his career.

There's no doubt that some NFL scouts and teams will pause when looking at Luton's injury history, but that's why him playing a near-full season should help ease those concerns.

There's a case to be made that Luton's stats were largely buoyed by the sheer-dominance of Isaiah Hodgins on the outside, but regardless, he proved that he can make all the throws at the college level and just needs to fine-tune his accuracy and decision-making to have a chance to succeed at the next level.

