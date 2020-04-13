With the fully-virtual NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, BeaversEdge.com will be starting a series of NFL Draft profiles for the Oregon State hopefuls who hope to be in the mix over the course of the three-day event.

Like Blake Brandel, Oregon State offensive lineman Gus Lavaka was a model of consistency over his four-year career in Corvallis.

The 6-foot-4, 347-pounder was a bit of an unknown commodity when the previous coaching staff landed him following a mission coming out of high school, but once he arrived on campus he quickly proved why everyone was so high on him.

After bursting onto the scene as a true-freshman in 2016 and taking over for the injured Fred Lauina halfway through the season, he never looked back. Lavaka went on to appear in 45 contests, including 41 starts over the remainder of his career.

Per PFF, Lavaka allowed just nine sacks throughout his entire four years and was named Associated Press All Pac-12 Second Team for his efforts in his senior season. Additionally, he was voted team captain in his final year.