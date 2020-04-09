NFL Draft Profile: OL Blake Brandel
With the fully-virtual NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, BeaversEdge.com will be starting a series of NFL Draft profiles for the Oregon State hopefuls who hope to be in the mix over the course of the three-day event.
One of the most consistent linemen Oregon State has had, Blake Brandel was the Beavers' iron man in the trenches as he started and played in all 48 games of his career. The 6-foot-7, 308 pounder became a staple at left-tackle as a redshirt-freshman in 2016 and never looked back as he logged the third-longest starting streak in OSU history.
Brandel was named All Pac-12 Second-Team as a senior in 2019 and was previously a Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He started the majority of games at left tackle but logged nine starts at right tackle during his redshirt-freshman season in 2016.
In his senior season, Brandel earned a 93.1 pass-blocking grade by PFF, the best mark in the nation. Overall, he earned a 90.0 grade, which was the sixth-best mark nationally. In the 2019 season, he allowed just one sack and four overall QB hurries.
Measurables
Highlights & Draft Analysis
Projected Draft Position - 5th to 7th round
Like Artavis Pierce, Brandel won't be one of the first OL selected, but he'll be a steal for whatever team is able to land him in the later rounds.
Brandel has a ton of experience under his belt and a killer work ethic, so he'll fit in nicely wherever he lands. Brandel boasts great size at 6-foot-7, 308 pounds, plus he's got great footwork to go along with his massive frame and build, which will bode well for him at the next level.
The Milwaukee, Ore. native showed during his four-year career that he's capable of playing just about any spot on the line if necessary and that's going to be a huge plus for him as he moves onto the NFL.
When scouts see that Brandel logged time at both tackle spots and has strong PFF grades to back up his play on the field, there's no doubt in my mind that he'll be an extremely valuable asset for whichever team he joins.
Look for Brandel to be a mid-to-late selection on Draft Day...
----
