One of the most consistent linemen Oregon State has had, Blake Brandel was the Beavers' iron man in the trenches as he started and played in all 48 games of his career. The 6-foot-7, 308 pounder became a staple at left-tackle as a redshirt-freshman in 2016 and never looked back as he logged the third-longest starting streak in OSU history. Brandel was named All Pac-12 Second-Team as a senior in 2019 and was previously a Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He started the majority of games at left tackle but logged nine starts at right tackle during his redshirt-freshman season in 2016. In his senior season, Brandel earned a 93.1 pass-blocking grade by PFF, the best mark in the nation. Overall, he earned a 90.0 grade, which was the sixth-best mark nationally. In the 2019 season, he allowed just one sack and four overall QB hurries.

Measurables

Highlights & Draft Analysis

Projected Draft Position - 5th to 7th round