With the fully-virtual NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, BeaversEdge.com will be starting a series of NFL Draft profiles for the Oregon State hopefuls who hope to be in the mix over the course of the three-day event.

For his career, Aydon played in 45 career games, made 18 starts, and tallied 104 tackles, including 50 solo, with 10 tackles for loss. He also had three blocked kicks.

Aydon logged a career-high in snaps (530) and was on the field considerably more than his previous three seasons. He played in all 12 games in 2019, making 10 starts and picking up 30 tackles (17 solo) with three tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 377-pound Aydon struggled with conditioning for a large part of his career, but he finished his college career on a high note as he easily had his most productive season in 2019.

Following a four-year career that saw him become a staple at the nose tackle position for the Oregon State defense, defensive tackle Elu Aydon will be looking to carve out a niche at the next level.

Heading into the NFL Draft, there's a little buzz around Aydon as he's been hard at work to get himself into the best-playing shape of his career. There's no doubt that his size and experience will make him an attractive target for teams post-draft as they look to round out their rosters, but he'll need to prove that he can stay at the next level from a stamina and conditioning standpoint.

Aydon has an NFL ready body and if he's able to land with a team that sees his potential and is able to work with him as far as a nutrition plan goes, I could see him finding a spot on a practice squad and perhaps even a roster heading into next season.

He'll have his work cut out for him as far as landing with a team as I expect him to be an HPFA at best, but size and strength isn't something you can teach at the next level and there's no denying Elu is built like a tank and can handle all the physical aspects the next level can throw at him.

Look for Aydon to be one of the free-agent/practice squad signings shortly after the draft as there are good odds at least one franchise sees his potential and is willing to help grow him into an asset.

Former Beaver DT Kyle Peko wasn't drafted several years ago, but now finds himself as a member of Denver Broncos, so it's certainly possible Aydon could follow a similar path if he can keep himself in good playing shape and lands in a good situation.