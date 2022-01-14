Where Oregon State's 2023 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings
After taking a look at where Oregon State's 2022 class ranked earlier this week, we now jump ahead and look at where the Beavers' 2023 class ranks early on...
Pac-12 Rank - Tied for 3rd
While it's still quite early in the process of 2023, you've got to like where Oregon State currently stands with just two commits.
Tight ends Cooper Jensen & Dorian Thomas have gotten the Beavers off to a strong start and with any luck, the coaching staff will be able to continue to build upon those two guys as 2023 is becoming more and more of a priority with each passing day.
In the Pac-12, the Beavers are currently tied for third with 105 total points, checking in just behind USC (673) and Oregon (153) while sharing the spot with Stanford.
Nationally, the Beavers check-in tied for 33rd overall with a handful of teams, and for them to be that high early on is certainly good to see. They'll need to keep up the momentum as there's a long way to go in the class, but OSU is off to a promising start.
This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.
National Rank - Tied For 33rd
----
