Where Oregon State's 2023 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

After taking a look at where Oregon State's 2022 class ranked earlier this week, we now jump ahead and look at where the Beavers' 2023 class ranks early on...

While it's still quite early in the process of 2023, you've got to like where Oregon State currently stands with just two commits.

Tight ends Cooper Jensen & Dorian Thomas have gotten the Beavers off to a strong start and with any luck, the coaching staff will be able to continue to build upon those two guys as 2023 is becoming more and more of a priority with each passing day.

In the Pac-12, the Beavers are currently tied for third with 105 total points, checking in just behind USC (673) and Oregon (153) while sharing the spot with Stanford.

Nationally, the Beavers check-in tied for 33rd overall with a handful of teams, and for them to be that high early on is certainly good to see. They'll need to keep up the momentum as there's a long way to go in the class, but OSU is off to a promising start.

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

