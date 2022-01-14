WBB: Oregon State Falls To No. 7 Arizona 55-53

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Offer A Pair Of Stanford Transfer RB's | Where OSU's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings | 2023 TE Cooper Jensen Feeling At Home With OSU

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team fell narrowly to No. 7 Arizona 55-53 Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

“It was great to be back,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We knew that Arizona would be tough, physical and ready for a war. I was really proud of our effort tonight – I loved the way we competed. We had a lot of people playing in their first Pac-12 game tonight, and they played really well and really gritty. In my opinion, this was a good sign of things to come for this group. I thought this was a great game.”

Taya Corosdale set a career-high with 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting, to go with eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. Talia von Oelhoffen and Ellie Mack put up nine points apiece.

Jelena Mitrovic finished with seven rebounds, while von Oelhoffen and Tea Adams tied for the team-high with five assists.

The game marked Oregon State’s first contest in 25 days, and its first home game in 43 days.

The Beavers scored the first five points of the game, but Arizona answered with seven-straight points to take the lead. Oregon State came back with six unanswered points, on its way to a 15-13 advantage at the end of the opening period.

The teams traded punches through most of the second quarter. Oregon State headed to the break in front 27-25.

Corosdale had 12 points, playing all 20 minutes of the opening half.

The teams traded punches early in the second half, before Arizona used a 7-0 run to take a 38-34 lead at the five-minute mark. The Wildcats took a 3-point edge into the closing period.

The game remained tight early in the fourth, before a 7-0 Beaver run gave Oregon State a four-point advantage with just under three minutes to play. Arizona leveled the score at 53 with under a minute to play and knocked down the winning bucket with under a second to play.

The Beavers announced Thursday that their game vs. Colorado (originally scheduled for Dec. 31) had been rescheduled to Monday Jan. 17 at 2 p.m...

OSU Athletics