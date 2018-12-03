BeaversEdge.com

It's been quite a long journey for Oakland (Calif.) Laney C.C. defensive linemen Jordan Whittley to get to where he is today.

To put it short, Whittley played running back in high school and came to Laney C.C. to play that position, but after tearing his ACL, he put on around 100 pounds and moved to D-line. Whittley had a decent 2017 season, playing on the D-line for the first time, but had a big 2018 season, which led to offers from a handful of schools, including UCF, Oregon State, and San Diego State.

This past weekend, Whittley officially visited Oregon State and decided it was time to make a verbal commitment. He pledged to the Beavers.

The Oregon State players and coaches made Whittley feel like Corvallis was where Whittley should play his next two years.

"It was a real home-y experience. It was an eye-opening experience," Whitley said. "They welcomed me with open arms. It was a family vibe. I wasn't pressured to commit; nobody told me to commit. They weren't forcing that on me."

MORE: Oregon State commit Taron Madison enjoys Corvallis; recaps visit

Whittley informed the Beavers' coaching staff on Sunday of his decision to commit and announced the news on Monday afternoon.



"They were all fired up," Whittley said.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder has the size to play nose tackle but the explosiveness to play defensive end. He may play both spots for the Beavers in 2019.

"They think I can play both," Whittley said. "I think I'll start in at end, and then go down to nose in certain things."

Whittley plans to major in Film Studies at OSU.

"I feel like it's a good major for me that I was looking for," he said.

What does Whittley want Oregon State fans to know about him?

"I'm a cool, laid back guy. I'm here to win some championships," answered Whittley.

Whittley comes in as a redshirt junior and will enroll at OSU in January of 2019. It is possible that he will take other official visits before signing, but he noted that he "knows for a fact" that he wants to sign with the Beavers.

Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!