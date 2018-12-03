BeaversEdge.com

Banning (Calif.) running back Taron Madison's first visit to Oregon State was over the summer, and he hadn't returned to Corvallis since this past weekend when he took his official visit. Madison, who pledged to OSU in October, enjoyed his time back in the state of Oregon.

"I got to see way more of the city, and I liked it," Madison said. "I got to see more of Corvallis. That was good. We were out to eat a lot."