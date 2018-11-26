It's Cyber Monday at BeaversEdge.com, and we're rolling out our most popular promotion of the year.

When you sign up for an annual subscription, you will receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop to buy t-shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, accessories, collectibles, and more! With the December National Signing Day just around the corner, you'll get exclusive coverage from BeaversEdge.com with your subscription as well!

It's easy to sign up. Here's how:

Are you a new user? Click here to sign up

Are you a former subscriber? First, log in with your Rivals account, and then click here

If you have any questions about this promotion, email us at beaversedge1@gmail.com.

---

Rules and restrictions:

- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only

- Please provide a valid and current email address

- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.

- Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion.

- If you are currently a monthly subscriber and would like to upgrade to annual using this deal, email us at beaversedge1@gmail.com for instructions.

- Offer is valid only while supplies last | Sign up now!

---

Click here to visit the Rivals Team Shop!