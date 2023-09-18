PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Snap Counts + Takeaways vs SDSU | Grades & Top Performers vs SDSU | Beavers Move Up Two Spots In AP, Coaches Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | BeaversEDGE Breaks Down Win | WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over SDSU

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State’s Joshua Gray has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Gray scored on a 3-yard rush via a backward pass in the second quarter of the Beavers’ 26-9 win over San Diego State on Saturday. He’s the first OSU offensive lineman to gain positive offensive yardage since Fred Lauina in 2017. He’s also the first to score a touchdown since Fletcher Keister on a fumble recovery in 1992.

Gray was part of an offensive line that helped the Beavers to 450 yards of total offense, and 191 on the ground. He helped pave the way for DJ Uiagalelei to throw for 284 yards as Gray’s pass-blocking grade was one of the best in the Pac-12 on the week by Pro Football Focus.

The honor is the first of Gray’s career and it’s the fifth time since 2020 that an OSU offensive lineman has been recognized.

Oregon State, which has won seven straight for the first time since 2000, is 3-0 heading into this week’s matchup with Washington State in Pullman. The Beavers and Cougars are both ranked heading into a meeting for the first time ever. The Beavers are 14th by the Associated Press and 15th in the US LBM Coaches Poll. WSU, meanwhile, is 21st by AP and 24th by the coaches this week.

Saturday’s game is slated for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff on FOX.