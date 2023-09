PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | BeaversEDGE Breaks Down Win | WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over SDSU | RECAP - Beavers Move To 3-0 | Highlights + Social Media

Following a 26-9 win over San Diego State to finish the nonconference at a perfect 3-0, the Oregon State football team rose to No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

The Beavers (3-0) jumped two spots in each poll after being ranked 16th (AP) and 17th (AFCA) last week.

OSU begins Pac-12 play on Saturday, traveling to Pullman for a road tilt with No. 21/24 Washington State (3-0) at 4 p.m. on FOX.

AP POLL

The AP poll has USC at No. 5, Washington No. 8, Oregon No. 10, Utah No. 11, OSU No. 14, Colorado No. 19, Washington State No. 21, & UCLA No. 22...

AFCA Coaches Poll

In the coaches poll, USC leads the way at No. 5, Washington No. 8, Utah No. 10, Oregon No. 11, OSU No. 15, Colorado No. 19, Washington State No. 24, & UCLA No. 25.