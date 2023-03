PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State standout Jordan Poyer is staying in Buffalo as he and the Bills came to terms on a two-year deal... The contract figures weren't released...

The 6-foot, 191-pounder is coming off his 10th NFL campaign, including the last six in Buffalo. The Bills were 13-1 in games that Poyer played in 2022, the only loss coming to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.

He also earned his first Pro Bowl appearance for his efforts this past season...

In 2022, Poyer tallied 63 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions (11th in NFL), and eight pass deflections...