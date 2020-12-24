BeaversEdge - Jermar Jefferson Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and will forgo his final season of eligibility.

The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder will go down as one of the best to ever play the position at Oregon State, so much so that he's likely either on or in consideration for the Mount Rushmore of Beaver tailbacks.

During his three years in Corvallis, Jefferson tallied 2,923 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and was good for 108.3 yards per game over his three seasons. As a receiver, Jefferson caught 43 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Heading into next season, Oregon State will have B.J. Baylor, Calvin Tyler Jr., Trey Lowe, Ta'Ron Madison, Isaiah Newell, & Damir Collins as the scholarship running backs.

Statement from Jefferson:

"Through much discussion and guidance from loved ones, I have made the decision to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Although it will be difficult to leave Corvallis and my OSU family, this journey has been a lifetime in the making and I am excited to embark on this next chapter.

First and foremost, I want to thank God for none of this would have been possible without him. Thank you to my Mom, Dad, Brother, Uncle, and entire family. I would not be where I am today without your support, guidance, and unconditional love.

Thank you to Oregon State and Coach Smith for giving a young man the opportunity of a lifetime. To Coach Pitre, thank you for letting me learn from you. To all of my coaches, support staff, and the entire Oregon State football program, thank you. I am a better football player, but most importantly a better man because of you.

To my teammates, my brothers - I appreciate every single one of you. Thank you for the incredible memories. We have built an unbreakable bond and I will cherish our friendships for a lifetime.

Finally, I'd like to give a special shoutout to Beaver Nation! Thank you for all the passion, love, and support throughout the years. You have made Corvallis feel like home and no matter where this next chapter takes me, I will always be a Beav at heart. Go Beavs!"