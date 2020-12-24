Orange (CA) offensive lineman Jason White was a big target for Oregon State throughout the 2021 recruiting cycle. Many thought the Beavs were in a good spot to land him, but he would end up committing to Boise State in early October.

White elected to not sign with Boise State, though, likely due to head coach Bryan Harsin's announcement that he will be heading to Auburn - creating a renewed hope for other schools.

Could the Beavers pull off the flip? BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus and managing editor Brenden Slaughter give their take below.

