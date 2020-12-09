BeaversEdge - Jermar Jefferson Cleared To Play vs Stanford

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Defense Aiming To Start Faster vs Stanford | WATCH: Offense Previews Stanford

During a radio interview with John Canzano of the Bald Faced Truth, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said that starting running back Jermar Jefferson, who missed the Utah game due to COVID-19 tracing protocols, returned to practice and is cleared to play against the Cardinal.

Linebacker John McCartan, and wide receiver Rweha Muyagi Jr., who also missed the Utah game due to tracing protocols, returned to practice as well per Smith.

"(Jefferson) was able to practice today," Smith said on the radio show. "He has a pathway to being able to play (against Stanford). It can change in 24 hours, but the three guys we were missing last week were cleared and practiced with us today."

The 5-foot-10, 217-pound junior has been on a tear to start the season, racking up 675 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite missing this past weekend, he still ranks second in the Pac-12 in total yards and is third nationally in yards per game at 168.8.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of this news as we'll have Smith's full reaction on Thursday afternoon...