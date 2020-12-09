 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Defense Recaps Utah, Previews Stanford
football

WATCH: Oregon State Defense Recaps Utah, Previews Stanford

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, linebackers Riley Sharp & Andrzej Hughes-Murray, and defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins as the quartet talks about the defensive improvement needed to be more consistent, the challenges Stanford presents, and much more...

----

