CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jade Carey's journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics continues this week as the Oregon State gymnast heads to Minneapolis, Minn., to compete in the 2024 Olympic Trials. The two-day competition will see Carey compete on Friday night, concluding with a second session on Sunday evening, June 30.

She will compete in all four events, starting day one on the bars before competing on beam, floor and vault. On Sunday, she will compete in the Olympic order, starting on vault before progressing to bars, beam and floor; as the eighth competitor on floor, she will complete the final routine of the 2024 Olympic Trials.

COMPETITION SCHEDULE (times listed are Pacific Time):Friday, Jun 28 – Women's Day 1 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.Sunday, June 30 – Women's Day 2 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH (times listed are Pacific Time):

Friday, June 28 – Women's Day 1: Peacock 4:30-5 p.m.; NBC and Peacock 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 – Women's Day 2: Peacock 5-5:30 p.m.; NBC and Peacock 5:30-8 p.m.

COLLEGE TIES: The list of athletes invited to the Olympic Trials includes 16 gymnasts, with just two competing collegiately last season: Jade Carey and Leanne Wong. Both Carey and Wong, who competes for the Florida Gators, finished tied for second place in the all-around at the 2024 NCAA National Championship, each earning a 39.700.

RECENT RESULTS: Oregon State's two-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year was last in action with a superb performance at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships on June 3. Carey's all-around score of 109.300 placed her seventh overall, with additional top-10 finishes in vault (third), floor (fourth), and bars (eighth).

After the meet's conclusion, it was announced that Carey had earned her spot on the 2024 Senior National Team, marking her eighth-consecutive year on the U.S. National Team, and qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Results from the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships can be found here. Carey also participated in two other competitions earlier this spring.

At the Core Hydration Classic on May 18, she won the vault with a 14.225 average and placed fourth in the all-around standings.

Prior to this, she delivered an exceptional performance at the American Classic in April, winning the all-around, vault, and floor exercise, and securing a silver medal on balance beam.

Results from the 2024 Core Hydration Classic can be found here, while final results from the 2024 American Classic can be found here.

Vault (U.S. Championships, Day 1)

Vault (U.S. Championships, Day 2)

Floor (U.S. Championships, both days)

