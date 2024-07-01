PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Jade Carey’s Olympic dreams have become a reality once again. On Sunday evening, the Oregon State gymnast delivered an outstanding performance on the second day of the 2024 Olympic Trials, securing her place on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Paris Games. This marks her second Olympic appearance, having previously competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Building on her solid performances from Friday, Carey showcased her focus and determination throughout the evening. She began the night with a strong performance on vault, scoring a 14.675. Her performance on the uneven bars followed, where she earned a 13.075.

Carey continued to impress on the balance beam, achieving a score of 13.625. Her final rotation on the floor exercise was a highlight, as she captivated the audience with a dazzling routine that earned her a 14.150.

With a combined score from both days, Carey’s total all-around score was 111.350, securing her a fourth-place finish.

Carey’s selection to the Olympic team was confirmed live on NBC shortly after the event’s conclusion. She will be joined by fellow team members Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera. Traveling alternates will include Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will commence on July 26, with women’s gymnastics competitions beginning on July 28.

