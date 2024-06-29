PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Jade Carey continued her journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday as she competed in the first night of the Olympic Trials. After an off day of competition on Saturday, the trials are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Carey started the evening on bars, earning a score of 13.575. She then matched that score on beam, securing another 13.575. The third rotation, floor exercise, was pivotal for the Phoenix, Ariz., native, as she impressed the crowd with a stunning 14.075.

With momentum from her floor routine, Carey moved to the vault, where she scored a 14.600 on her Cheng and successfully executed an Amanar for her second vault. Her average was the second-highest score among the gymnasts competing on Friday.

After the first night of the Olympic Trials, Carey sits in fourth place in the All-Around with a score of 55.825.

Carey will return to action Sunday evening at 5 p.m. Pacific, with the five-person Olympic team and alternates set to be announced live on NBC shortly after the event concludes.

