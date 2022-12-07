PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oregon State redshirt senior Jack Colletto has been named the winner of the 2022 Paul Hornung Award which is given annually to college football’s most versatile player. His selection was announced Wednesday by the Louisville Sports Commission and its president and CEO, Karl F. Schmitt Jr.

Colletto is the 13th winner of the award, which began in 2010. He is the fourth player from the Pac-12 Conference and first since Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey in 2015.

“This is just an amazing feeling, not just for me but for the program,” Colletto said. “To put in all this work and be recognized for what I’ve been able to do, it’s truly something special. Of course, I couldn’t have done it without the support from a lot of people, especially those around the program and my immediate family. I appreciate all the help and support.”

Colletto has been a mainstay on Oregon State’s offense, defense and special teams this season. He has 23 tackles with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Offensively, he has rushed for 86 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries while also completing two passes for 53 and catching three for 46 yards.

Colletto is the first FBS player since 2013 to record at least 10 tackles, catch at least one pass, complete at least one pass and score at least one touchdown in the same season.

“I’d like to congratulate Jack on a well-deserved honor,” said Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith. “He came to Oregon State as a quarterback and made the transition to linebacker and special teams while still being a big part of our offense. That versatility on offense, defense and special teams has been a big part of our success this season. I’m proud he has worn the Orange and Black since 2018 as he has been a great representative for this program and Beaver Nation.”

Colletto, who hails from Camas, Wash., has played in 42 games for the Beavers since joining the program in 2018. During that time, he has rushed for 384 yards and 22 touchdowns, which ties him for 10th in the Oregon State career record books. He has also completed 25 passes – 23 in 2018 – while totaling four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, he has made 47 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

On Tuesday, he was named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection as an all-purpose player, just a year after earning second-team honors. He is also an Academic All-District selection by the College Sports Communicators and is eligible for Academic All-America honors later this month.

Colletto and his family will now be honored at the Paul Hornung Award ceremony in Louisville on March 13.

