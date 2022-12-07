PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior tight end Luke Musgrave announced on Tuesday afternoon that he's foregoing his final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft...

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound junior made his announcement on social media:

"I'd like to thank everyone that has been by my side throughout my time at Oregon State. To Beaver Nation, thank you for making every game at Reser so special. To the Beaver Football support staff, thank you for all you do behind the scenes. Without you, the game we love would not be possible. To the OSU strength and training staff, thank you for preparing me physically and mentally for everything I've accomplished on the field as a Beaver. I would like to thank my coaches, both past and present, for teaching me lessons that apply to football and life. To my teammates, I consider you lifetime brothers.

Thank you to all my family and close friends that have supported me throughout my football career. Most of all, I would like to thank God for always guiding me down the right path, whether I have been to see where it leads or not. Although my last season was shortened by injury, I am beyond grateful that I've been a part of this program for the past four years. I am proud to be a Beav!

It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL, and after careful consideration with my family, I have chosen to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. In my heart, I will always be a Beav and will be cheering us on wherever I am."

Over his four seasons in Corvallis, Musgrave tallied 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns. He was Oregon State's leading receiver after two games this season as he tallied 11 receptions for 169 yards and a score prior to missing the final 10 games of the season due to injury...

Musgrave has announced he's accepted an invitation to the Reeses Senior Bowl on Sunday, February 4th...