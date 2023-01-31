PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Position Analysis: RB | Newcomer Profile: QB Aidan Chiles | Ben Ferrer Earns Preseason Honors | Position Analysis: TE | 2024 TE Dillon Hipp Talks OSU Visit | Notes & Quotes From Baseball Media Day

With the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 this past weekend, Oregon State alum Isaac Seumalo will be participating in his second career Super Bowl!

Seumalo previously won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles when Philly defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33. Seumalo however wasn't a regular starter (two starts) for the Eagles in '17 as he primarily played a reserve role.

Seumalo's role has changed drastically since as he emerged as a starter early in the season following the Super Bowl and has been a mainstay up front except for missed time due to injuries in 2020 and 2021.

This season, Seumalo started all 17 regular season and both playoff games at right guard. He's played over 1,200 snaps this season and tallied the ninth-best PFF offensive grade on Philly's roster (73.0). Seumalo (30) will also be a free agent this offseason after signing a three-year deal with the Eagles in 2019...

Additionally, fellow Beaver alumni Noah Togiai is a member of the Eagles' practice squad roster. Togiai saw action for the Eagles in weeks one and two before settling in on the practice squad for the remainder of the season...

Seumalo and the Eagles face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12th in Glendale (AZ)...