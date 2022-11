PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Coming down the backstretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle, college programs are making a big push for safety Harlem Howard.

The standout defender for Pompano Beach’s (Fla.) Blanche Ely is at the 20-offer mark with five official visits to play with until a decision is made. One paid-for trip has been scheduled with a handful of programs trying to get him on campus before the Early Signing Period.

The first official set will take Howard cross-country from Florida to Corvallis (Ore.). Howard plans to visit the Beavers Dec. 9-11.

MORE: Wyoming ATH Luke Talich Recaps OV | Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap | OSU Football By The Numbers | Trent Bray Receives Contract Extension | Bowl Projections | Recruit Reaction From OSU's Win | Oregon State 15th In Latest CFP Rankings