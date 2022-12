PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the No. 15 Oregon State football team (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) preparing for their postseason destination, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers' top offensive performers this season...

