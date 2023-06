Happy Sunday everyone and thanks for being patient this week while we were on vacation. Luckily, it was a very quiet weekend for Oregon State in the most part. Medford (OR) offensive lineman Terrell Kim and La Mesa (CA) Ryland Jessee were the only official visitors over the weekend.

Jessee received a scholarship offer while on his visit which is notable though the Beaver still feels good about their chances with one quarterback prospect which we'll mention below. Let's get into that and more below.