In-state DL Noah Tishendorf commits to Oregon State

Oregon State has added a third commitment to its 2026 recruiting class, as in-state defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf committed to the Beavers following a weekend visit to Corvallis.
"The staff made it feel like home," Tishendorf told BeaversEdge about his commitment. "I love the atmosphere and the environment. Everything about it just felt right. I got to size up with the guys in my room, and it all clicked."
The Lake Oswego native joins California quarterback Deagan Rose and running back LaMarcus Bell in Oregon State’s 2026 class.
Tishendorf noted that head coach Trent Bray’s defensive background and loyalty to the program played key roles in his decision.
"Trent Bray, coming from a defensive background, played linebacker in college and is now the defensive coordinator on top of being the head coach. That really speaks volumes about how much emphasis is put on defense," Tishendorf said. "And that all starts up front."
When asked if Bray’s loyalty to the program stood out to him, Tishendorf added, "For sure. It shows his commitment to the program and that he’s not going to be on the move."
During his visit, Tishendorf spent time with Beavers defensive line coach Ilaisa Tuiaki and assistant director of player personnel Josh Patterson.
"It was a super fun time watching practice. I chatted with Coach Tuiaki throughout practice and was with Coach Patterson for the whole visit," he said. "It was great watching my position group and talking with Tuiaki about where he sees me on their defensive line. I loved the environment and atmosphere of the practice."
Tishendorf also enjoyed reconnecting with Patterson.
"We had a good time catching up," he said. "Patterson is a great guy who grew up in the same town I’m from, so we chatted about that. He was great at explaining their practice game plan and how Coach Bray tries to eliminate downtime for his players."
The commitment from Tishendorf was one that he's had in mind for a while.
"It was a couple of weeks before I took my visit last weekend. I talked to my head coach and family and felt it was the right decision. Then, on my visit Saturday, I told Coach Tuiaki after practice."
"He was ecstatic," Tishendorf said about Tuiaki's reaction. "They really wanted to keep me in state and he loves the way I play."
Now committed to the program, Tishendorf will join Rose and Bell in their peer recruiting efforts as the Beavers continue to build their 2026 recruiting class. Notably, Tishendorf as of now will move from defensive end to inside for the Beavers as a three-tech defensive tackle.
