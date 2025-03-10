In-state DL Noah Tishendorf commits to Oregon State

Advertisement

The Lake Oswego native joins California quarterback Deagan Rose and running back LaMarcus Bell in Oregon State’s 2026 class. Tishendorf noted that head coach Trent Bray’s defensive background and loyalty to the program played key roles in his decision. "Trent Bray, coming from a defensive background, played linebacker in college and is now the defensive coordinator on top of being the head coach. That really speaks volumes about how much emphasis is put on defense," Tishendorf said. "And that all starts up front." When asked if Bray’s loyalty to the program stood out to him, Tishendorf added, "For sure. It shows his commitment to the program and that he’s not going to be on the move." During his visit, Tishendorf spent time with Beavers defensive line coach Ilaisa Tuiaki and assistant director of player personnel Josh Patterson. "It was a super fun time watching practice. I chatted with Coach Tuiaki throughout practice and was with Coach Patterson for the whole visit," he said. "It was great watching my position group and talking with Tuiaki about where he sees me on their defensive line. I loved the environment and atmosphere of the practice."