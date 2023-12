PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray as he joins the Rivals Signing Day Show with National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith for an exclusive interview talking about the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class!

MORE: WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down 2024 Class | NSD Central | WATCH: Trent Bray Breaks Down Class | Early Signing Day Notebook