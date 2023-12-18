With the early signing period drawing closer and closer, Trent Bray and the Oregon State Beavers continue to add to their 2024 recruiting class and transfer portal class. On Monday afternoon, Houston defensive tackle transfer Amipeleasi Langi Jr became the latest portal target to commit to the Beavers.

Langi earned an offer from the Beavers earlier this month after entering the transfer portal at the end of November following the firing of Dana Holgorson at the University of Houston. He will come to Corvallis with two years of eligibility remaining.

The addition of Langi Jr is a big one for the Beavers who are set to lose quite a bit at the defensive tackle position following the Sun Bowl. Following the Beavers' matchup against Notre Dame, the collegiate careers of Isaac Hodgins, Joe Golden, and James Rawls will be over. That will allow Langi to compete for immediate playing time at the position.

MORE: Beavers Add 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher | 2024 OL Adam Hawkes Commits | Beavers Trending For SEC QB | Oregon State to host Texas QB

Before signing with Houston in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Langi Jr held offers from Incarnate Word, Maryland, Nebraska, and South Florida coming out of Independence Community College in Kansas. The Hawaii native recorded 27 tackles including five tackles for a loss in 10 games during the 2021 season for Independence.

With Houston, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive tackle appeared in five games including four games this season, recording one tackle including half a tackle for loss.

While originally from Hawaii, Langi played his high school football at Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup, Washington, allowing the big defensive tackle to return to the Pacific Northwest.

He becomes the seventh transfer portal commitment for the Beavers this month joining Indiana LB Anthony Jones, a trio of Colorado transfers in OL Van Wells, RB Anthony Hankerson and OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan as well as Northern Colorado DL Nick Norris, and TCU DB Mason White.