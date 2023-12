PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With Oregon State recently adding former Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson via the transfer portal, BeaversEdge breaks down the fit and what he'll bring to the table as a Beaver!

MORE: Top 10 Offensive Players In 2023 | Offseason Movement Tracker | Indiana OLB Commits | 2024 DE Will Haverland Commits | Beavers Add 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher | 2024 OL Adam Hawkes Commits | Beavers Trending For SEC QB | Oregon State to host Texas QB