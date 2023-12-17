Oregon State picked up a trio of class of 2024 commitments on Sunday but the Beavers didn't stop there. On Sunday evening, Indiana defensive end/outside linebacker transfer Anthony Jones announced his commitment on Instagram and Twitter.

The transfer is the second of Jones's career, he previously spent the 2022 season with the Oregon Ducks where he played two games as an outside linebacker. This past season for Indiana, Jones played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers' recording 12 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss.

Jones who entered the transfer portal on December 8 cited "mental health and other personal reasons" for leaving Indiana. He will have three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jones was a three-star prospect as a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle and ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Nevada in his class. He committed to the Oregon Ducks over notable other offers including Arizona, Colorado, Miami (FL), Texas, USC, and Washington. Before signing with Oregon, Jones at one point was committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Jones will join an Oregon State linebacker room that is set to lose both John McCartan and Andrew Chatfield Jr. They will, however, return the likes of Nikko Taylor, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, Zakaiah Saez, and Cory Stover next season. Walk-on Tyree Blake is also set to return in 2024.

Jones is the sixth prospect out of the transfer portal to commit to the Beavers joining Colorado OL Van Wells, RB Anthony Hankerson, and OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan. They also hold commitments from Northern Colorado DL Nick Norris and TCU DB Mason White.