BeaversEdge - Hot Board: Oregon State's 2021 Offensive Line Targets

Hot Board: Oregon State's 2021 Offensive Line Targets
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Over the last two weeks, two top offensive line targets (Garrett DiGiorgio, Thomas Cole) for Oregon State made verbal commitments to UCLA. With them both off the board, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus takes a look at some of the remaining targets and where they stand with the Beavers.
RELATED: 2020 Top 25: No. 22 Luke Musgrave | 2021 Big Board | 2021 TE Carlton Brown Talks Top Schools
COMMITTED
NOTABLE OFFERS: Hood River (OR) offensive lineman Henry Buckles got to visit Oregon State in the beginning of March and committed soon after. The homegrown talent has been rock solid ever since committing to the Beavs, and it's unlikely there will be any drama throughout the rest of his process.
HOT
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news