BeaversEdge - Hot Board: Oregon State's 2021 Offensive Line Targets

Over the last two weeks, two top offensive line targets ( Garrett DiGiorgio , Thomas Cole ) for Oregon State made verbal commitments to UCLA. With them both off the board, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus takes a look at some of the remaining targets and where they stand with the Beavers.

NOTABLE OFFERS: Hood River (OR) offensive lineman Henry Buckles got to visit Oregon State in the beginning of March and committed soon after. The homegrown talent has been rock solid ever since committing to the Beavs, and it's unlikely there will be any drama throughout the rest of his process.