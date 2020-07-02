BeaversEdge - San Luis Obispo (CA) Tight End Carlton Brown Talks Top Schools, Recruitment

San Luis Obispo (CA) tight end Carlton Brown recently dropped a top seven that included Oregon State along with Nevada, UNLV, UC Davis, Utah, San Diego State, and Cal Poly. With a lot on his plate and uncertain times around the world, Brown is very thankful for his chance to play at the next level and uses it as motivation to drown out negativity in the world.

“I could not be more blessed to be in the position I am,” said Brown. “There is a lot of crazy stuff going on right now, but I feel like I have been able to grow and overcome. I am just thankful to have the opportunities I have and getting those when I did really helped me continue to grind throughout all of these hard times.”

