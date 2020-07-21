BeaversEdge - Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Named To Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt senior Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Butkus Award, which is given annually to college linebacker of the Year.

The award nominations continue to come in for the Phoenix, Ariz. native as he was named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player. Rashed Jr. has also been selected as a preseason All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation and The Sporting News.

Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat.

Rashed Jr., who has already graduated with a degree in public health, was selected as a First-Team All-American in 2019 by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, and Phil Steele. He was named to the second team by Walter Camp, CBS Sports, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Associated Press.

He has 121 tackles over three seasons for the Beavers, including 35 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He ranks sixth in the Oregon State career record books for both TFLs and sacks.

Semifinalists are expected to be named November 2, finalists November 23, and winners on or before December 8.

OSU Athletics