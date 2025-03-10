Get To Know Oregon State Football's New Tight Ends Coach Will Heck

Advertisement

Q: On Being Elevated To TE Coach & What It Means To Him

Will Heck: "It was a dream come true for me... Last year was awesome because I really got to grow and learn the passing game, but I really missed having a position group and running all the drills with the guys. That just meant the world to me. Then to be able to do it here (Corvallis)... Having prior experience with the guys, we've got really great people in the locker room and in the coaches' offices. Obviously, being born and raised here, it's like a dream come true since middle school, where I realized I probably wouldn't play in the NFL. It's meant a lot to me and it's been a blast getting to work with these guys every day and feel fortunate to be in this position."

Q: On Adding Miami Transfer Riley Williams & BYU Transfer Jackson Bowers To The TE Room

WH: "I love it... The combination of the guys we have coming back and then adding some depth and experience there with Riley and Jackson has been huge. Bryce Caufield has done a great job reinforcing the standard in the room, and the new guys have picked it up and bought in to what we're doing. I really love the makeup of the group, with different personalities in there that all come and mesh together well. On and off the field, it's a good group."

Q: On The Value Of Being Someone Familiar With The Program

WH: "I think it's huge. This is a very special place and it's unique, and you need to understand what make Oregon State great. It's almost hard to explain unless you've experienced it and lived with it. The people on our staff really get it. Like coach (Rod) Chance is from South Florida, and he fits right in here and gets Oregon State. Meshing the people who are familiar with Corvallis and those who aren't has been going very well."

Q: Perspective On TE Coach Being A Former OL

WH: "100%... It's great because I treat the tight ends just like offensive linemen when we're doing run-blocking stuff, it's all the same. Coach DeVan was the same way last year, taught how I would have, Coach Cav and I are very much on the same page, and so a lot of times, at least in my experience, there can be a disconnect between the TE room and the OL room because they're being coached different. I think it gives us a great foundation to be able to continue and grow in the run game."

Q: A Lot Of History With OSU Using Two-TE Sets, Do You Expect That To Continue?

WH: "100%, I hope so... I'm thinking three or four tight end sets... I tell the guys all the time, when Oregon State football has been at its best, they've had really, really good tight ends. And a lot of them on the field. So we wear that as a badge of honor and understand it's a challenge day in and day out. That's what we're striving to be, as good as it's ever been in this place and even better."

Q: What Made Miami TE Riley Williams A Target? And BYU's Bowers?