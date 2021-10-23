 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Utah vs Oregon State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 14:18:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Utah vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

After having the past week off for a bye, the Oregon State football team is back in action this afternoon, hosting the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium!

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Who: Utah (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) @ Oregon State (4-2, 2-1)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Utah vs Oregon State
Team Content Dam Board Discussions Recruiting Links

Staff Predictions

Predictions vs Utah

Official Visitor List

5 Questions With Utah Expert

Oregon coaches to WSU?

Starters as Recruits: Utah v OSU

Injury Report

Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith

Meet The 2022 OSU Committments

Edge Pod: Prevewing Utah v OSU & Talkin' Nathan Elu

Beavers Land Nathan Elu

'22 Recruit Big Board

A Closer Look At Utah

OSU's Future at QB

Beavers Land '22 OL Nathan Elu

Interviews: Offense | Defense | Smith

OT: Rolovich Out At WSU

Following The Future: Week 9

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}