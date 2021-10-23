Game Day: Utah vs Oregon State
After having the past week off for a bye, the Oregon State football team is back in action this afternoon, hosting the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium!
Who: Utah (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) @ Oregon State (4-2, 2-1)
When: 4:30 p.m. PT
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
Utah vs Oregon State
