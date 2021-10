PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, quarterback Chance Nolan, and running back BJ Baylor as the trio recap the bye week, talk offensive improvement, preview the matchup against Utah, and more!

