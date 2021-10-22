Staff Predictions: Utah at Oregon State

With the Beavers (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) set to host Utah (4-2, 3-0) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

This is shaping up to be a dandy of a contest...

Following Utah's upset win over then No. 18 Arizona State last weekend, and the Beavers sitting idle following the loss to Washington State, I expect both of these teams to be extremely hungry for this win.

In my mind, the main factor that's going to loom large in this contest is the potential for impending weather...

With a "bomb cyclone" hitting the PNW this weekend, bringing heavy wind and rains that rival the intensity of an Atlantic Ocean hurricane, it could make it difficult for either team to throw the ball.

Given that the Beavers are the best running team in the Pac-12 (over 240 yards per game), the potential script of this contest seems to favor the Beavs. If the weather indeed forces the two squads to be one-dimensional, the Beavers will have the advantage as they've proven to have an elite running attack.

This is easily one of the more important games of the Jonathan Smith tenure for several reasons and I'm expecting the Beavers to come out fired up in front of what's going to be a good crowd for a primetime matchup...

These two squads are evenly matched in my opinion, but I think the Beavers will be just a little better in this one...

I like OSU by three...

Prediction: Oregon State 24, Utah 21

Brenden's season record (4-2)