Staff Predictions: Utah at Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) set to host Utah (4-2, 3-0) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
This is shaping up to be a dandy of a contest...
Following Utah's upset win over then No. 18 Arizona State last weekend, and the Beavers sitting idle following the loss to Washington State, I expect both of these teams to be extremely hungry for this win.
In my mind, the main factor that's going to loom large in this contest is the potential for impending weather...
With a "bomb cyclone" hitting the PNW this weekend, bringing heavy wind and rains that rival the intensity of an Atlantic Ocean hurricane, it could make it difficult for either team to throw the ball.
Given that the Beavers are the best running team in the Pac-12 (over 240 yards per game), the potential script of this contest seems to favor the Beavs. If the weather indeed forces the two squads to be one-dimensional, the Beavers will have the advantage as they've proven to have an elite running attack.
This is easily one of the more important games of the Jonathan Smith tenure for several reasons and I'm expecting the Beavers to come out fired up in front of what's going to be a good crowd for a primetime matchup...
These two squads are evenly matched in my opinion, but I think the Beavers will be just a little better in this one...
I like OSU by three...
Prediction: Oregon State 24, Utah 21
Brenden's season record (4-2)
JARED HALUS' PICK
Have the tables turned in Corvallis, or did Oregon State just get the best of a USC & Washington team that are truly not that good? That is one question that could be answered this week as the Beavers enter into an important contest against the hot-handed Utah Utes.
Speaking of hot hands, let’s talk about all of the running backs that will be featured in this game. It is without a doubt that Oregon State’s running game has been the best in the league, with BJ Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick carrying most of the load for the Beavs. Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard, and TJ Pledger make up a three-headed monster in red, each averaging over 5 yards per carry.
Needless to say, it should be a slug fest on the ground and in the trenches.
I see many ways that Oregon State can win this, but right now I’m going to go with the hotter team.
Here’s to hoping I’m wrong!
Prediction: Oregon State 28, Utah 34
Jared's season record (4-2)
----
