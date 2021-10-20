Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Utah
With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) set to host Utah (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a closer look at the Utes...
Utah Quick Hits
- Utah is 251-257-12 all-time when playing on the road (.488), holding a 1-2 record this season outside of Rice-Eccles Stadium.
- Oregon State currently holds a one-game advantage in the all-time series against the Utes when playing in Corvallis (5-4-1).
- The last time the Utes beat the Beavers in Corvallis was in 2019 (52-7) with current Utes Brant Kuithe and Devin Lloyd scoring touchdowns, which included Lloyd's first-career pick-six.
- In Utah's last three games, 10 of Utah's 13 scoring drives have been for 65+ yards and an average of 3:26 per drive.
- Utah ranks first in the Pac-12 and 18th in the FBS in team tackles for loss (7.0) and sacks per game (3.0).
- Utah has won 14 of its last 16 conference games.
- In the first three games, Utah was averaging 372.3 yards of total offense per game, increasing to 430.3 in the last three games.
- Utah's defense held its opponents to 161.7 rushing yards per game in the first three games of the season, and 103.3 in the last three.
- QB Cameron Rising has won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of The Week honors for two straight weeks. The last player in the Pac-12 to win the award in back-to-back weeks was Jermar Jefferson...
- Lloyd was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in last weeks' win over No. 18 Arizona State. It's the second time this season Lloyd has earned the honor.
- Utah currently leads the Pac-12 and ranks fifth in the FBS in fewest penalties (26).
Matchup To Watch
Oregon State's Rushing Offense vs Utah's Rushing Defense
-> With Oregon State having the best rushing offense in the Pac-12 by a decent margin, I'm going to be very interested to see how the Beavers matchup against Utah's run defense.
The Utes are always very stout against the run, and this season is no different, allowing just 133 yards per game. OSU meanwhile, averages north of 240 yards per game on the ground, so this matchup figures to loom large in this one...
Did You Know?
Oregon State's last win against Utah came back in 2013 when the Beavers emerged victorious at Rice Eccles Stadium, beating the Utes 51-48 in overtime.
Quarterback Sean Mannion and receiver Brandin Cooks had themselves a day, combining for nearly 700 yards of total offense between them. Mannion threw for 443 yards and five touchdowns, while Cooks hauled in nine receptions for 210 yards, and three TD's.
Kyle Whittingham Press Conference
