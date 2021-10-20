Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Utah

With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) set to host Utah (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a closer look at the Utes...

- Utah is 251-257-12 all-time when playing on the road (.488), holding a 1-2 record this season outside of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

- Oregon State currently holds a one-game advantage in the all-time series against the Utes when playing in Corvallis (5-4-1).

- The last time the Utes beat the Beavers in Corvallis was in 2019 (52-7) with current Utes Brant Kuithe and Devin Lloyd scoring touchdowns, which included Lloyd's first-career pick-six.

- In Utah's last three games, 10 of Utah's 13 scoring drives have been for 65+ yards and an average of 3:26 per drive.

- Utah ranks first in the Pac-12 and 18th in the FBS in team tackles for loss (7.0) and sacks per game (3.0).

- Utah has won 14 of its last 16 conference games.

- In the first three games, Utah was averaging 372.3 yards of total offense per game, increasing to 430.3 in the last three games.

- Utah's defense held its opponents to 161.7 rushing yards per game in the first three games of the season, and 103.3 in the last three.

- QB Cameron Rising has won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of The Week honors for two straight weeks. The last player in the Pac-12 to win the award in back-to-back weeks was Jermar Jefferson...

- Lloyd was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in last weeks' win over No. 18 Arizona State. It's the second time this season Lloyd has earned the honor.

- Utah currently leads the Pac-12 and ranks fifth in the FBS in fewest penalties (26).