Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Utah Expert

With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) set to host the Utah Utes (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge.com caught up with Ute Nation Publisher Alex Markham to learn more about the Utes...

Alex Markham: " It’s huge. They are who so many thought they were, but it took a quarterback change and overcoming the adversity and heartache of losing their second team in nine months, for them to rally together and realize their potential. Truthfully, “big” or even “huge” might be the wrong way to describe it. There’s definitely some “woulda coulda shoulda” among the fanbase because it’s proven to be pretty apparent that their record would be better had Cam Rising been the starter from game one."

AM: "Swagger. Honestly, he’s brought a lot of things, but swagger has been the biggest thing. Rising is the complete package. He’ll attempt some risky plays at times, but for the most part, he’s really unlocked the potential of the whole offense. Whittingham already has the utmost trust in him and it shows with the play calling. He throws a good deep ball, throws his receivers open, and keeps the defense on their toes with his running ability.

Another important thing that his style of play does is mask the struggles of the offensive line. Charlie Brewer wasn’t the only reason the Utes lost those early games, the struggles were in large part due to a domino effect from a struggling and injured offensive line. With Rising’s scrambling ability, it exposes the line less. Unlike Brewer, his success isn’t dependent on a clean pocket."