Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Utah Expert
With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) set to host the Utah Utes (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge.com caught up with Ute Nation Publisher Alex Markham to learn more about the Utes...
1. From a standpoint of momentum, how big has this 3-0 start to Pac-12 play been for Utah after the 1-2 start?
Alex Markham: "It’s huge. They are who so many thought they were, but it took a quarterback change and overcoming the adversity and heartache of losing their second team in nine months, for them to rally together and realize their potential. Truthfully, “big” or even “huge” might be the wrong way to describe it. There’s definitely some “woulda coulda shoulda” among the fanbase because it’s proven to be pretty apparent that their record would be better had Cam Rising been the starter from game one."
2. Cameron Rising has been playing really good football since taking over... what's he brought to the offense?
AM: "Swagger. Honestly, he’s brought a lot of things, but swagger has been the biggest thing. Rising is the complete package. He’ll attempt some risky plays at times, but for the most part, he’s really unlocked the potential of the whole offense. Whittingham already has the utmost trust in him and it shows with the play calling. He throws a good deep ball, throws his receivers open, and keeps the defense on their toes with his running ability.
Another important thing that his style of play does is mask the struggles of the offensive line. Charlie Brewer wasn’t the only reason the Utes lost those early games, the struggles were in large part due to a domino effect from a struggling and injured offensive line. With Rising’s scrambling ability, it exposes the line less. Unlike Brewer, his success isn’t dependent on a clean pocket."
3. Oregon State boasts an elite-rushing attack, how do you think the Utes plan to slow it down?
AM: "When Utah has struggled with defending the run this season, it’s been because of poor edge containment, but that improved against Arizona State last week. The Sun Devils have a deep and dynamic rushing attack and the Utes held them to only 134 yards. If Utah has the opportunity to put their foot on the gas on offense, they’d be wise, to gain enough separation to force the Beavers to throw the ball. I fully expect Baylor to get his typical yards per carry because he’s just that good. After early-season struggles though, Utah’s defensive line is beginning to look like a typical stout Utah defensive line."
