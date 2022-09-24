Game Day: USC vs Oregon State
GAME DAY is here! Following a 3-0 start to the 2022 campaign, the Oregon State football team is set to host the No. 7 USC Trojans at Reser Stadium to kick off Pac-12 play...
Who: No. 7 USC (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (3-0, 0-0)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State is looking to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2012 when the Beavers started the season 6-0. OSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
- The game features the nation's No. 7 ranked scoring offense (USC at 50.7 points per game) and No. 13 (Oregon State at 45.7 PPG).
- The Beavers are coming off a 68-point effort against Montana State, tied for the sixth-best single-game mark in program history.
- Oregon State has won seven straight games at Reser Stadium.
- The teams are meeting for the 80th time and first in Corvallis since the 2018 season. USC leads the series in Corvallis, 14-5.
- Oregon State won its first game at USC in more than 60 years with a 45-27 victory over the Trojans in 2021.
- B.J. Baylor ran for 158 yards and Tyjon Lindsey caught five passes for 102 yards in the win.
- OSU took a 24-17 lead into halftime and broke the game open with 14 third-quarter points thanks to touchdowns by Lindsey and Jack Colletto, who ended the day with two scores after posting another early in the fourth.
