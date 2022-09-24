News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-24 12:50:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: USC vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

GAME DAY is here! Following a 3-0 start to the 2022 campaign, the Oregon State football team is set to host the No. 7 USC Trojans at Reser Stadium to kick off Pac-12 play...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

Who: No. 7 USC (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (3-0, 0-0)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

USC vs Oregon State
TEAM CONTENT DAM BOARD DISCUSSIONS RECRUITING + MORE

Staff Predictions

Board Predictions

Visitors List

5 Reasons Why OSU Can Beat USC

11-point underdogs at home?

5 Questions With USC Expert

Injury Report vs USC

Reser To Enhance Fan Experience

Starters as Recruits: USC vs OSU

EDGE POD: Talkin' 3-0 Start & Previewing USC

Herm Edwards

How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend

A Closer Look At USC

OSU/USC Drawing A Ton Of Bets

Four-Star ATH Jordan Ross Discusses Offer

Interviews: Smith | Offense | Defense

Need More USC Talk

Recruiting Notebook: Reactions To MSU Win & More

Oregon State Quick Hits

- Oregon State is looking to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2012 when the Beavers started the season 6-0. OSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

- The game features the nation's No. 7 ranked scoring offense (USC at 50.7 points per game) and No. 13 (Oregon State at 45.7 PPG).

- The Beavers are coming off a 68-point effort against Montana State, tied for the sixth-best single-game mark in program history.

- Oregon State has won seven straight games at Reser Stadium.

- The teams are meeting for the 80th time and first in Corvallis since the 2018 season. USC leads the series in Corvallis, 14-5.

- Oregon State won its first game at USC in more than 60 years with a 45-27 victory over the Trojans in 2021.

- B.J. Baylor ran for 158 yards and Tyjon Lindsey caught five passes for 102 yards in the win.

- OSU took a 24-17 lead into halftime and broke the game open with 14 third-quarter points thanks to touchdowns by Lindsey and Jack Colletto, who ended the day with two scores after posting another early in the fourth.

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}