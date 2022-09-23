BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: USC vs Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) set to host No. 7 USC (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
PREDICTION: Oregon State 38, USC 35
No. 7 USC is going down in Corvallis on Saturday night...
The Oregon State football program is no stranger to pulling the big upset of a ranked USC team in Corvallis and with the environment set to be electric, I see a path to a Beaver victory.
It all starts on offense for the Beavers as they'll have to play near-perfect football to help springboard the upset... Chance Nolan and the passing game have to be as crisp and in sync as we saw last week against Montana State while the running game anchored by Deshaun Fenwick, Damien Martinez, and Jam Griffin have to play their best game of the season.
Defensively, if the Beavers can limit USC's vertical passing game with Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison, and force the Trojans to be more patient offensively than they've been the first few weeks, I believe that could lead to some turnovers. OSU's defense is more adept at causing turnovers this year and that's certainly an aspect working in their favor.
USC has essentially been able to get whatever they've wanted on offense in the first three games of the season, so if OSU can stymie them early by causing three-and-outs or turnovers, it could be the boost the Beavers need to ride the wave of momentum.
With USC currently tabbed as a six-point favorite, oddsmakers give the Beavers a chance in this contest and with an over/under set for 70.5, points are definitely expected to be scored in this one...
All that being said, I expect Saturday night to be another page in the history books about a great Oregon State upset over USC... this game is massive for Jonathan Smith's program and I think his squad rises to the occasion and sets the tone for what could be a special 2022 campaign...
Brenden's season record (3-0)
- Brenden Slaughter
DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK
PREDICTION: USC 45, Oregon State 31
This should be a fun one and it should be a great atmosphere at Reser Stadium on Saturday evening...
That being said, I just don't see the Beavers being able to slow down this USC passing attack enough to win this one. I expect this to be a close game heading into the fourth quarter but a late touchdown will allow the Trojans to pull away...
Dylan's season record (2-1)
- Dylan Callaghan-Croley
T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK
PREDICTION: USC 42, Oregon State 35
I'm so excited to see this environment on Saturday, with the new sound system in the stadium and the students back on campus. Ok, to the game now.
This will be the first true road game of the season for USC in 2022 (sorry Stanford). The Trojans have scored more points through three games (152) than any USC team since 2005. I hear that team was pretty good. The Beavers shouldn't have much of a problem moving the ball against a USC defense that is 68th nationally in yards allowed per game (380).
Fresno State still managed 421 yards of offense last week with Jake Haener only playing about half the game. On the other side, we know USC's offense is going to score points, which is inevitable. The question is if Oregon State can force USC into turning the ball over, something they haven't done yet in 2022.
In the end, I think USC's offense will be a bit too much for Oregon State to handle, and even after flipping the script early with an interception of Caleb Williams, the Heisman candidate is too much for the Beavers to handle in 60 minutes of football.
T.J.'s season record (3-0)
- T.J. Mathewson
