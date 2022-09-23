With the Beavers (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) set to host No. 7 USC (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter , recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 38, USC 35

No. 7 USC is going down in Corvallis on Saturday night...

The Oregon State football program is no stranger to pulling the big upset of a ranked USC team in Corvallis and with the environment set to be electric, I see a path to a Beaver victory.

It all starts on offense for the Beavers as they'll have to play near-perfect football to help springboard the upset... Chance Nolan and the passing game have to be as crisp and in sync as we saw last week against Montana State while the running game anchored by Deshaun Fenwick, Damien Martinez, and Jam Griffin have to play their best game of the season.

Defensively, if the Beavers can limit USC's vertical passing game with Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison, and force the Trojans to be more patient offensively than they've been the first few weeks, I believe that could lead to some turnovers. OSU's defense is more adept at causing turnovers this year and that's certainly an aspect working in their favor.

USC has essentially been able to get whatever they've wanted on offense in the first three games of the season, so if OSU can stymie them early by causing three-and-outs or turnovers, it could be the boost the Beavers need to ride the wave of momentum.

With USC currently tabbed as a six-point favorite, oddsmakers give the Beavers a chance in this contest and with an over/under set for 70.5, points are definitely expected to be scored in this one...

All that being said, I expect Saturday night to be another page in the history books about a great Oregon State upset over USC... this game is massive for Jonathan Smith's program and I think his squad rises to the occasion and sets the tone for what could be a special 2022 campaign...

Brenden's season record (3-0)

- Brenden Slaughter