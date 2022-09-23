With the Oregon State football team (3-0) set to open Pac-12 play against the No. 7 USC Trojans (3-0) at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge gives five reasons why the Beavers can beat the Trojans...

Through three games, Oregon State's offense is off to a sizzling start as the Beavers are averaging 45.7 points per game (13th best nationally) and 468 yards per contest.

Whether it was Boise State, Fresno State, or Montana State, the Beavers have been able to tally up points and score at will... Against the Trojans, OSU's offense will need to be all hands on deck...

The success of the offense in this game is going to come down to three important factors in my mind:

1. How well the offensive line blocks in the run/pass game

2. How well OSU's running backs perform

3. How well Chance Nolan and the receivers perform...

If the offensive line can open up holes in the run game and allow the Beavers to have their signature downhill ground attack against a USC team that may very well be vulnerable to one, everything else should fall into place offensively.

Between Deshaun Fenwick, Damien Martinez, and Jam Griffin, the Beavers have three backs capable of executing the scheme and if they're able to get a head of steam downfield consistently, the Beavers could have a field day on the ground, controlling the tempo, clock, and most importantly, keeping USC's offensive stars on the sideline.

Last, but certainly not least, Nolan's play will be a big factor as to whether or not the Beavers will win this contest. I'd bet that USC will sell out to slow down the Beavers' rushing attack, forcing Nolan to have to beat them over the top with chunk plays downfield.

With Nolan having showcased this season that he and the receiving corps have definitely taken a step forward in terms of chemistry and production, I see Oregon State's offense having a great game plan to rack up some points/yards against the Men of Troy...