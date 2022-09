PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, wide receiver Anthony Gould, and center Jake Levengood as the trio talk about the 3-0 start to the season and preview the matchup against USC...

MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap | Luke Musgrave Won't Play vs USC, Future Status TBD | Recruiting Notebook (Reactions + Updates) | WATCH: Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Snap Counts From OSU's Win Over MSU | PFF Grades & Top Performers vs MSU