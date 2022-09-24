Ryan Young: "Somehow, he's managed to exceed expectations that were already sky high. It's really been something to watch. A program that had no identity, no discipline and was totally rudderless a year ago, now looks so professionally run that one can even more appreciate all that was lacking before.

I personally am amazed that he was able to take some many new pieces from a bunch of places, under a new coaching staff, and produce what looks to be a perfectly in-sync offense most of the time. The commitment from all the skill position players to blocking downfield speaks to the buy-in that exists, the play-calling and play design is something to marvel at a few times a game and the talent is off the charts across the board.

It's easy to see why Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award last year, why Caleb Williams is a Heisman Trophy candidate, why Travis Dye has more than 4,000 career rushing/receiving yards, etc. The defense has been a little bit of a different story. We knew it was going to take a while to fix things on that side as it had just totally fallen apart.

The Trojans are prone to being gashed in the run game and giving up a handful of big chunk plays a game -- but they do have an identity on that side too. They are opportunistic and deliver big plays when it seems to matter most -- 10 turnovers forced through three games and ranking tied for second in the country with 14 sacks. They are the epitome of bend-but-don't-break. So anything is possible week to week on that side of the ball, but the offense is going to consistently score a lot of points.